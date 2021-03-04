Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $90,795,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,510,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000.

Shares of DCBO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22. Docebo has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

