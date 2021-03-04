Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 274.1% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Shares of DPZUF stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.