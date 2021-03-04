Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $332.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

