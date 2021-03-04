Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.77. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.71.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

