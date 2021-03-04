Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

LPG opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

