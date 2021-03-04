DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

