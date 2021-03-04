DRDGOLD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 652% compared to the average daily volume of 309 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 652,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $626.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

