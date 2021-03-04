Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Western Union by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 574,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

