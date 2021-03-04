Duality Advisers LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $219.33 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

