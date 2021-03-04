Duality Advisers LP Makes New $416,000 Investment in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AON by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $228.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.77. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.