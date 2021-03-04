Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 64,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

EMN stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.