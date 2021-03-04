Duality Advisers LP Sells 74,626 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,626 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

