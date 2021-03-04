Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys 77 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $154.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

