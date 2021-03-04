Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $331,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $145.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $175.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

