Dubuque Bank & Trust Invests $294,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Shares of ET opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

