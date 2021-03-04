Dubuque Bank & Trust Purchases 5,496 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 756,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

