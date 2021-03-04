Dubuque Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 10,000 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of QCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

