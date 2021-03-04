Dubuque Bank & Trust Sells 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,825,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $637,000.

VCR stock opened at $281.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

