Dubuque Bank & Trust Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.50 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

