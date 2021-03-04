DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 148,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

