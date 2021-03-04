DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. DXC Technology posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

DXC traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,714. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.