Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

DY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of DY stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $93.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

