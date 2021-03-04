Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.