Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $110.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

NYSE:DY traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,845. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

