DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley raised their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $381.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

