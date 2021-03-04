Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.37 million, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $56.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

