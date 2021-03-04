easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the January 28th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

