Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Eaton stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

