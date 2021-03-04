Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EV opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

