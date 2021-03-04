Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 74.4% in February

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 83,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 675.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EOI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 129,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

