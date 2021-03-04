Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETY stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.