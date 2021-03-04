Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce sales of $716.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.32 million and the highest is $722.85 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $551.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.85 million, a PE ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

