EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $979,422.06 and approximately $106,911.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

