Edward K. Sperling Sells 1,300 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

