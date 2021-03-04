Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

