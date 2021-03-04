Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,102,464 shares of company stock valued at $158,507,809. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,064,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,802,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

