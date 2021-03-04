Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Buys £74,250 in Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £74,250 ($97,008.10).

ELTA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 330 ($4.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,628. Electra Private Equity Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121.81 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.73 ($4.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.