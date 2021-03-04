Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELTK opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -2.54. Eltek has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Eltek by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

