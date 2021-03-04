eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 52,456 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $213,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89.

Shares of EMAN opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $252,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

