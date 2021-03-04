Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -28.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.45. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.63.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,250. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,867,794.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $760,550.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

