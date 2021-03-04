Endo International plc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

