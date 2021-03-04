Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 671,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 345,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $972.21 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $199,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

