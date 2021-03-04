Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.29 and last traded at C$57.18. Approximately 106,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 136,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.43.

Several research analysts have commented on ENGH shares. CIBC cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.