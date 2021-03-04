Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) PT Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ENLV stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

