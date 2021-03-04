Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil Sells 20,864 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,796,063.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $3,028,054.68.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.88. 5,529,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

