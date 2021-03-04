Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $171.14 and last traded at $171.69. Approximately 3,318,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,230,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.45.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,139 shares of company stock valued at $23,295,321 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

