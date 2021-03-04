Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 525,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

