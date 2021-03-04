EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Down 5.1%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $353.32 and last traded at $359.50. Approximately 547,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 299,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

