Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

