Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boingo Wireless, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boingo Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40).

WIFI has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

WIFI stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

